FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Ruth Vienna (Houze) LeDoux, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Powhatan Nursing Home in Falls Church, Virginia.
She was born in Denver, Colorado, to Ruth and Herbert Houze on September 27, 1927. After graduation from the University of Denver in 1950, she married Reynold LeDoux. The couple moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, for two years, and then on to Paducah, Kentucky, where their son David was born and raised. The family lived in Lone Oak and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Ruth taught high school briefly before her son was born. After that, she stayed busy as a Den Mother in the Cub Scouts, and later, a band mother. She was also active in the Presbyterian Church. Once her son left home for college, she and her husband began to travel. Her husband had always been an avid photographer, and he taught Ruth the basics of photography. She was a fast learner, and was soon taking prize-winning wildlife photos.
After her husband died, Ruth continued to travel and take pictures. She made several trips to Africa, and eventually visited all seven continents, including Antarctica. She rode on elephants in India, and walked across primitive swinging bridges in South America and Southeast Asia. She watched polar bears in the Arctic, penguins in the Antarctic, and giant turtles in the Galapagos Islands. Indonesia was one of her favorite countries, due to its diversity, and the lemurs in Madagascar were some of her favorite animals.
For several years, Ruth wrote a monthly travel column for the Paducah Sun, illustrated with her photos. After each of her trips abroad, she assembled a slide show of her photos, which she presented to Church and school groups.
After 62 years in Paducah, Ruth moved to northern Virginia in 2014, to be near her son and his family. She is survived by her son David LeDoux, and daughter-in-law Nancy Shuler LeDoux. She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Jaime, and her sister Elsie.
