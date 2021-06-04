Ruth (Vickers) Holmes, 97 of Paducah, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Mable Ruth Vickers was born Thursday, Feb. 28, 1924, in Gilbertsville. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Hubbard Vickers and the late Minnie Rosetta (Dyke) Vickers. She was the wife of the late Curtis Holmes.
Mrs. Holmes taught home economics at Jetton Junior High School in Paducah for over 40 years. She was a member of Benton First United Methodist Church, Benton, and a longtime participant in their Quilting Circle.
Mrs. Holmes is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Holmes of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephews Dwight Hawkins of Honolulu, Hawaii, Glenn Hawkins of Henderson, Wesley Holmes of Farmington, Utah, Clay Holmes Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pete Holmes of Fresno, California, Curtis Holmes of Fresno, California, Steve Wilks of Paducah, Mike Guthrie of Louisville, Linda Lou Franklin of Paducah, and Thom Franklin of San Bruno, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and sisters, Vera V. Hall and Edith Orvilla (Vickers) Franklin, who passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, with Rev. Leah Howe officiating. Interment will follow the service in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.