BANDANA — Ruth (Tootsie) Owens, 99 years and four months, passed away to her heavenly home, Sunday morning May 3, 2020, at Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bardwell.
She was a member of Bandana Baptist Church.
Tootsie is survived by three daughters, Elaine Morehead of Bandana, Nada (Russell) Myatt of Bandana and Marsha (Jim) Wedgewood of Bandana; grandchildren, Tracie and Kelly Smith, Robert and Tash Myatt, Carroll Wedgewood, Wesley and Stephanie Morehead, Tim and Lora Myatt, Lainie Wedgewood, and Evie Wedgewood; great-grandchildren, Layken and Devin Griffin, Taylor Smith, Emily Morehead, Brandon Myatt, Kami Myatt, Konner Myatt, Kinsey Myatt and great-great-grandson Levi Griffin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Owens; son-in-law, Thelbert Morehead; five siblings and her parents, Chas T. and Minnie Cooper.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ruth Evelyn (Tootsie) Owen will be private.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Interment will take place at Needmore Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
