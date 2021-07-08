ZEBULON, Ga. — Ruth Stone Brown, 95, of Zebulon, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away July 2, 2021, at Riverside Nursing Center in Thomaston. Ruth was born in Kentucky, daughter of the late Izona and Frances Stone. She worked at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah for over 20 years before retiring. In 2017, she moved to Zebulon with her granddaughter and family. Ruth loved working in her flower garden, watching Wheel of Fortune, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Brown; her daughter, Janis Ervin; grandson, David Hooper; two sisters, and three brothers.
She is survived by her son, Virgil Brown of Missouri; granddaughter, Melanie Windhorst (Eddie) of Zebulon; and three grandsons; great-grandchildren, Lydia Deel (Sully) and Noah Windhorst; and five additional great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, Everly and Brady Deel; brother, Hugh Stone of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth’s immediate family held a private graveside entombment on Wednesday, July 7, 11 a.m., at Holly Brook Memorial Park in Paducah, Kentucky.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon assisted the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.