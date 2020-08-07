Ruth Seelige Gault, 99 of Sevierville, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
She was born Aug. 8, 1920 in Chicago, Illinois and also lived in Hermitage, Tennessee, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Benton, Kentucky before moving to Sevierville, Tennessee. Ruth came from a family of five girls, all born in Chicago, Illinois. Her mother, Anna Werkmeister, was born in Germany and came to America at age six. Her father, Charles Seelige, was born in Chicago, Illinois. In 1943 Ruth married Everett Crosby in Chicago. Everett served in the US Army during WWII, and was in the Battle of the Bulge.
In 1975 Ruth married Sol Stangle in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In 1994 Ruth married Earl Blanchard in Pompano Beach, Florida.
In 1998 Ruth married Dr. Thomas Gault in Hermitage, Tennessee. Dr. Gault served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, flying 50 missions on B-17 bombers over North Africa and Europe. Ruth was very active in Christian Churches beginning as a child in the Church of God in Chicago.
During her lifetime she served God faithfully in the Church of God, Baptist, Presbyterian and Methodist denominations. Ruth was last a member of the Hermitage Presbyterian Church in Hermitage, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles F. Seelige and Anna E. Werkmeister; husbands, Everett Crosby, Solomon Stangle, Earl Blanchard and Dr. Thomas Gault; sisters, Katherine Ragot, Charlotte Hagemann, Hazel Letterman and Pearl Earnest.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Crosby (wife, Jeannie of Metropolis Illinois), Dean Crosby (wife, Karen of Gatlinburg, Tennessee); grandchildren, Mathew Crosby (wife Robin of Hopkinsville, Kentucky); Michelle Burtner, (husband, Kris of Murfreesboro, Tennessee); Steve Crosby (wife, Christy of Clarksville, Tennessee), Wendy Crosby Bohn of Waddy, Kentucky; Kris Crosby (wife, Rae of Hardin, Kentucky), Anthony Crosby (wife, Courtney of Kirksey, Kentucky); great-grandchildren, Aaron Crosby, Bryce Burtner, Emily Crosby, Halie Bohn, Chloe Crosby, Caleb Crosby, Caitlyn Burtner, Sophie Crosby, Nathan Crosby and Ben Crosby; daughter-in-laws, Mary Jean Cox of Mesa, Arizona; and Kathy Stangle of Greer South Carolina.
Celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date.
