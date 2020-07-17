LOUISVILLE — Ruth White Rogers, 62, of Louisville, formerly of Eddyville, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Baptist Health East in Louisville.
She was a retired social worker with Pennyroyal Mental Health Center and was a member of Eddyville Assembly of God.
Survivors include a son, Ty Rogers of Louisville; a granddaughter; a nephew; a niece; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jason and Marguerite Dale White; and a sister.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Brother Tim Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
You may show your support by utilizing the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.lakelandchapel.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Brenda Barnett Scholarship Fund, BB&T Bank, 31 Outlet Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038; or Pennyroyal Center IDD Program, Attn: Buffy Gaddis, P.O. Box 614, Hopkinsville, KY 42241.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.