Ruth C. Purvis, 94, of Paducah, died Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Purvis and Patricia Baker; two sons, Paul Purvis and Ray Purvis; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 11 great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Purvis. Her parents were James Hukota Apperson and Myrtle Shelby.
Friends may call 1 — 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Riley Nelson officiating. Interment will be at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
