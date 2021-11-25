Ruth C. Purvis, 94, of Paducah, died Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Purvis and Patricia Baker; two sons, Paul Purvis and Ray Purvis; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 11 great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Purvis. Her parents were James Hukota Apperson and Myrtle Shelby.

Friends may call 1 — 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Riley Nelson officiating. Interment will be at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Service information

Nov 27
Visitation
Saturday, November 27, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Nov 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 27, 2021
1:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
