Ruth Morten Harman, 82, of Paducah, formerly of Hickman County, died in Orlando, Florida, on April 16, 2022, at Advent Health Hospice.
Ruth was born March 29, 1940, to the late Lilburn Curtis Morten and Fannie Hollingsworth Morten in Columbus, Kentucky. She was a data analyst for Standard Rate and Data Services. She loved Christmas and especially Christmas music and she loved the music of Elvis. She was a member of Eastern Star. Ruth was a loving mother and an adoring grandmother of her four grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Murphy (William) of Clermont, Florida; two sisters, Nancy Henley (Jimmy) of Bardwell and Betty Mitchell of Northfield, Illinois; brother-in-law, Junior Toon; four grandchildren, Taylor Murphy, William Murphy, Gabriel “Finn” Murphy and Gavin Murphy. She leaves behind her close friend and son-in-law’s mother, Michaelene Murphy of Florida.
Ruth Harman was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ada Gertrude Morten (infant) and Barbara Toon; four brothers, William Grundy “Bill” Morten, Thomas Eugene Morten, John Ralph Morten and James Curtis Morten.
Visitation for Ruth Morten Harman will be after noon, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jason Burnett and Rev. Keith Osborne officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
