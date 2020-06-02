KIRBYTON — Ruth Jackson Miller, 96, of Kirbyton, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Miller is survived by a brother, Martin L. Jackson of Kirbyton; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert I. Miller; a sister, Rudelle Jackson Sigler; and three brothers, James M. Jackson, Dr. William E. Jackson and Dr. Robert M. Jackson. Her parents were Jerry Seay Jackson and Lura Martin Jackson.
A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. today, June 2, 2020, at Kirbyton Cemetery with Jarrod Martin officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Kirbyton Baptist Church, Sister and Brothers Serving Others Ministry, 4601 St. Rt. 307, Bardwell, KY 42023.
