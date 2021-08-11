Ruth M. Sanders, 96, of Paducah passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Dawson Springs Health and Rehab Center in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Dyer Hill Baptist Church in Livingston County. Ruth was secretary/bookkeeper for Mac’s Body Shop for many years. Ruth and her late husband, Mack, enjoyed boating, camping and traveling in their motorhome. They enjoyed spending many winters in Florida.
Ruth is survived by one daughter, Patty (Bill) Shannon of Paducah; two grandchildren, William Kevin (Angie) Shannon of Paducah and Dana Shannon (Hal) Hendricks of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Andee Shannon, Molly Shannon, Mack Shannon, Lara Shannon, all of Paducah, and Shannon Hendricks, Emily Hendricks and Hugh Hendricks, all of Birmingham, Alabama; one great-grandson, Evertt Willam Shannon; special niece, Hilda Rae (Norwood) Wright of Paducah.
Preceding in death was husband, Mack Sanders; parents, Emmett Doyle and Arla Nelson Doyle; one sister, Beatrice Powell, all of Burna.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Entombment with follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no public visitation.
Expression of sympathy may be made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
