Ruth M. Roberts, 69, of Paducah, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Ruth was born in Providence, on Monday, July 7, 1952, to James and Fadetta Montgomery. She enjoyed reading, volunteering at her church, and going for walks with her beloved dog, Maggie. She was a retired Registered Nurse with Lourdes Hospital and lifetime member of Arcadia United Methodist Church. She will be remembered for her great love of family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Beth Vinson (Harley) and Kate Morse (Wade), all of Paducah; her son, Eric Roberts (Brandy), of Paducah; her sister, Gayle Burt, of Paducah; her brother, Brad Montgomery (Nancy), of Kuttawa; her grandchildren, Chase Cursey (Chelsea), Paige Cursey (Logan), Kaylee Cursey, Annissa Roberts, Ethan Roberts, Caroline Roberts, Etta Morse, and Adaline Morse; her great-grandchildren, Brylee Cursey, Benjamin Cursey, and Everleigh Trovillion.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. Barry Don Roberts; her parents, James and Fadetta Montgomery; her sister, Glenda Sue Montgomery.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Arcadia United Methodist Church with Sherry Golightly officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
