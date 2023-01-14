Ruth Keeling was born on June 14, 1936, in Paducah to the late Agnes Hinchey Ross and Arden Ross. Ruth was a lifetime member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where she taught three and four-year-old Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Ruth Thomas Sunday School class. Ruth could be found in the same pew every Sunday as long as she was able to attend. After graduating from Lone Oak High School in 1955, she attended Paducah Beauty School, where she obtained her Beauticians license.

Ruth drove a school bus for the Lone Oak area in McCracken County in the 1970s. In 1977, she and her husband built Mario’s Pizza in Lone Oak which became The Parlor.

