Ruth Keeling was born on June 14, 1936, in Paducah to the late Agnes Hinchey Ross and Arden Ross. Ruth was a lifetime member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church, where she taught three and four-year-old Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Ruth Thomas Sunday School class. Ruth could be found in the same pew every Sunday as long as she was able to attend. After graduating from Lone Oak High School in 1955, she attended Paducah Beauty School, where she obtained her Beauticians license.
Ruth drove a school bus for the Lone Oak area in McCracken County in the 1970s. In 1977, she and her husband built Mario’s Pizza in Lone Oak which became The Parlor.
Ruth was a homemaker that put her family first. She and her husband, Roscoe, enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and going on many trips with their friends from Lone Oak Baptist Church. Ruth took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren, teaching them many of life lessons. Her grandchildren were dear to her and they could find their beloved grandmommy in the stands cheering them on as they played basketball, soccer, marched in a band, competed in an Ag competition, or graduated from their schools.
Mrs. Keeling is survived and missed by her sons, Danny (Tonya) Keeling, Tony (Cindy) Keeling, Nicky (Jill) Keeling, and her daughter, Torrie (Mark) Buchanan all of Paducah; She will forever be cherished and remembered by her grandchildren: Lorrie (Nick) Kenney, Louisville, Andy (Nikki) Keeling, Paducah, Ashlee (Chris) Gregory, Paducah, Katee (Jared) Adams, Paducah, Ross (McKenzie) Buchanan, West Monroe, Louisana, Luke (Alex) Keeling, Paducah, Justin (Hannah) Keeling, Lacey Rogers, Paducah, Payden Harned, Paducah, and Paxton (Faith) Harned, Paducah, She leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren, Michaela Kenney, Elise Kenney, Maia Kenney, Gianna Kenney, Rose Kenney, Joshua Kenney all of Louisville; Heidi Keeling, Rylee Jo Keeling, Brently Gregory, Miller Gregory, Roree Gregory, Annslee Adams, Emoree Adams all of Paducah; Hallee Buchanan of West Mondro, Louisiana; Hailey Puckett and Carter Rogers of Paducah. She is also survived by her sister, Patty Fowler of Acworth, Georgia, and brother, Bill (Jean) Ross of Priest River, Idaho; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding in death were her husband of 58 years, Roscoe Keeling; parents, Agnes and Arden Ross; brother-in-law, Roy Fowler; and granddaughter, Jessica Rogers Puckett.
Services will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Wallace and Rev. Bob Martin officiating, Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. — noon Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund. 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the Alzheimer Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 407, Louisville, KY 40205.
