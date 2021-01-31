BARDWELL — Ruth Fisher Jewell, 96, of Bardwell, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Countryside Center in Bardwell.
Mrs. Jewell was a member of Bardwell Church of Christ.
She is survived by a daughter, Micca Jewell of Worthington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Jewell; two sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were Roy and Martha Case Fisher.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with the Rev. Michael Trivette officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at the Bardwell Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ruth Jewell to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or a charity of your choice.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
