Ruth Holley Howe, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 7:38 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Lovelaceville on June 4, 1930, to the late Willie David Holley and Gladis Word Holley. Ruth retired from Paducah Bank after 32 years of service and after her retirement she worked for Banterra Bank for 10 years. She was long time active member of Margaret Hank Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Ruth was affectionately known by many as “Momma Ruth.”
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Gayle Troutman of Paducah; bonus daughters, Sharon Barnes of Paducah, Margaret Troutman of Nashville, Tennessee, and Marcie Troutman of Punta Gorda, California; bonus sons, Tom Troutman of Paducah, Jeff Howe of North Pole, Alaska, and Tim Howe of Illinois; sister, Mae Warren of Paducah; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two nephews and one niece; special friends, Susan Roberts and Penny McDaniels.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe H. Guess; second husband, Howard Troutman; third husband, James W. Howe; one sister; three brothers and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Chris Fleming officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.