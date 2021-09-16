Ruth (Harper) Felker, a loyal and faithful servant of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ completed her earthly journey at 4:07 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. She was born in Indiana on Oct. 23, 1942. Her family moved to the Flat Rock community of western Kentucky before she finally settled in Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lois Harper; two brothers, Richard “chicken” and Grant Harper; and one daughter, Pamela Felker.
She is survived by her two sons Anthony Felker of Nashville, Tennessee, and Michael (Evelyn) Felker of Paducah; three grandsons, Anthony “LT” Felker, Jonathan Henry, and Kevin-Ryan Dawes; one granddaughter, Kayla Felker, and three great-granddaughters, Ashland, Brionna and Elizabeth.
She donated her body to science and the family will hold a private burial ceremony at a later date. The family asks any forms of sympathy be given as contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
