KEVIL — Ruth Freeman McDowell, 66, passed away at her home Wednesday, May 31, 2023. She was born in Paducah, on June 13, 1956, to her late parents, Leon and Joanne Freeman.
She graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1974. After graduating from high school she attended Paducah Community College where she received her degree in Nursing. She went to work in the Intensive Care Unit at Western Baptist Hospital. Ruth received her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Nursing and Hospital Administration. She was employed at Western Baptist Hospital for 30 years where she was manager over three departments. Ruth was a fabulous cook and loved to try new recipes with her family. Ruth adored her family, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
