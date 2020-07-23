WICKLIFFE — Ruth E. Williams, 70, of Wickliffe, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Williams was born in Wickliffe on August 4, 1949, to the Edward Dalton and Arzellar Brown Dalton. She worked for over 40 years as a housekeeper at residential and health care facilities. Ruth was of the Baptist faith.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Allene Houston Jones and husband, Harold Jones of Cairo, Illinois; her son, Algie Lee Houston, Jr. of Dupo, Illinois; three brothers, Doris Dalton of Wickliffe, Charles Dalton (Betty) of Cairo, Illinois, and Clarence Dalton (Doris) who shared a special bond of Peoria, Illinois; two granddaughters, Kiana Houston and Charlee Houston; her devoted niece, Joyce Dalton, who she thought of as a daughter Atlanta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Algie Lee Houston, Sr.; her second husband, Kenneth Williams; her parents; three sisters, Frances Bryars, Jeanetta Dalton, and Mary Irene Dalton Lomax; and three brothers, Rolester Dalton, Sr., William T. Dalton, and James E. Dalton.
Ruth was a courageous and humorous woman who fought a two-time battle with cancer. Despite exhaustion, fear, and the desire to give up she never stopped fighting to live and regain her health. In her leisure time she enjoyed watching old westerns especially Gunsmoke. She was a vigilant people watcher observing people’s interactions and trying to guess their personal stories. Ruth loved and cherished her pet dog Barney. He was like one of her children and best friend.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Wickliffe with Rev. Gloria F. Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Missionary Cemetery (Dalton) Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mt. Zion Missionary Cemetery, PO Box 42, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing and masks within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
