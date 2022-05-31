MELBER — Ruth Delene Riley Mills, 77, of Melber, passed away at 8:17 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Mills was born in McCracken County on April 6, 1945, to the late Darce William and Pauline Womble Riley. Delene was a long time member of Owens Chapel United Methodist Church. She worked several years as a health physics tech at the USEC plant and was a homemaker. Darlene enjoyed mowing her yard, planting flowers, and working in her vegetable garden.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Mills; one daughter, Paulette Wolk and husband, David of Leavenworth, Kansas; one son, Tim Mills and wife, Cindy of Panama City Beach, Florida; one uncle, George E. Womble of Melber; one aunt, Faye Shreve of Reidland; and several cousins.
Preceding in death were her parents and one sister, Linda Sue Crump.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Owens Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Story officiating. Burial will follow at the Owens Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
