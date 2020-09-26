Ruth Cruse Ritchie, 87, of Mayfield, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born the daughter of the late Floyd Cruse and the late Ethel Stom Cruse. She had worked as a cook at Baptist Hospital in Paducah, enjoyed watching game shows on TV, and was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday September 26, 2020 at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Bro. Darrin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday September 26, 2020, until the funeral hour.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Free (Darrel) of Paducah, Mildred “Milly” Hargis (Don) of Mayfield, Betty Lamb (Terry) of Paducah, and Cathy Thompson (David) of Kirksey; her brothers, Steve Cruse (Bea) of Paducah, Harold Cruse (Fanny) of Henderson, and Don Gunter (Anne) of Florida; 11 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; William Leslie Ritchie, Jr.; son, Tony Ritchie; daughter, Alice Russell; her brothers, Lennis Cruse, and Jerry Lynn Cruse; her sisters, Ima Zane Thomasson, Anna Fay Thomasson, Jerleen Cruse.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
