Ruth Bateman, 78, of Paducah, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence in Paducah.
Ruth formerly worked in business management and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed thrift shopping and tending to her rose bushes.
Surviving are her children, Kenny (Sherry) Williams of Symsonia, Tanya (Jeffery) Campbell of Paducah, Earl (Michelle) Wiley of Lone Oak; seven grandchildren, Carrie Williams, Darren Williams, April Hall, Austin Pemberton, Alexandria Pemberton, Kaila Helm, MaKenzie King; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Minnie Weatherford; and six brothers.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Brook Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Homer Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
