ELIZABETHTOWN — Ruth Ann Hamilton Naas, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sunrise Manor.
She was a native of Paducah, and a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. She was a supporter of the Society of Prevention Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the animal refuge center in Vine Grove. Ruth loved her yard sales, her doggies, and UofL Cardinals, but her greatest love was her family, especially her three grandchildren. She was generous to a fault and never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Keith, Alan, and Mark Naas; a brother, Charles Hamilton; five sisters, Edith, Mable, Loreen, Eulene, and Ruby; and parents, Romulus Hamilton and Ruth Ann Hutchinson Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fred A. Naas; a son, Matthew (Julie) Naas of Verona; a sister, Eva (William) Howerton of Paducah; and three grandchildren, Ben, Luke, and Adam Naas.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Emory Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and continues after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at https://brownfuneral.com/.
