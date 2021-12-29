Russell Mertz, 75, of Paducah, formerly of Anna and Cairo, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, to Everett and Charlotte (Russell) Mertz in Cairo. Russell married Ellen Rose on Aug. 16, 1975, and she survives.
Russ was a graduate of the Cairo High School class of 1965 and a graduate of Murray State University. He was a lifetime member of Evangelical Lutheran Church and its predecessors. Russ worked in newspaper advertising sales and on air radio work. He served four years in the United States Navy and was stationed in the Republic of the Philippines.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen; his daughter, Jennifer (Mike) McCann, of Ledbetter; grandson, Vincent McCann, of Paducah; brother-in-law, Ralph “Chico” Travis of Anna; and several other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Travis; and niece, Sarah Prather.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Metropolis. Services will be at 11 a.m Friday, Dec. 31 at the church with David Deem officiating. Interment will be later in Mound City National Cemetery.
The family requests with gratitude that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to PAWS Place Animal Shelter, 52 Dogwalk Road, Anna, IL 62906 (pawspaws.org). Envelopes will be available at the church.
To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
