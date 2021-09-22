NEW COLUMBIA, Ill. — Russell McBride, 84, of New Columbia, passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church with Frank Forthman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Russell was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Russell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maxine Mescher McBride; daughters, Vicki Miller and husband Chuck of Metropolis, Valerie Miller and husband Brian of New Columbia; grandchildren, Shelby Fisher and husband Kyle of Paducah, Kentucky, Keegan Miller and wife Lisa of Benton, Kentucky; great grandchildren, Harper Hunt of Paducah, KY and Cameron Miller of Benton, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Milledge Mescher and wife Opal of New Columbia; sister-in-law, Carolyn Villarreal and husband Larry of New Columbia; several nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Aytch and Maggie (Staton) McBride; sister, Elsie Davis; brother, Edward McBride.
Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the New Hope Baptist Church.
Memorial may be made in Russell’s name to New Hope Baptist Church, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, IL 62908 or Masonic Cemetery #10, c/o Bobby Travis, 5734 Black Hill Road, Belknap, IL 62908.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
