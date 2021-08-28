Oct. 22, 1941 —
Aug. 25, 2021,
Aged 79
Paducah,
Kentucky USA
Russ lived life bigger and better than anyone and he did it the “Edwards” way. If you got to know “Hoink” you loved him. His wishes at his death were very specific — “don’t cry for me, only celebrate my life.”
His interests and hobbies were plentiful and so much fun; boating on Kentucky Lake with his large group of friends, NASCAR races (he attended the Daytona 500 for 47 consecutive years with his racing buddies), car shows, trips to the Condo in Daytona, watching grandchildren play sports, attending their plays and dance recitals.
Family came first for “Hoink.” He enjoyed every holiday where the family gathered. Russ made his living in the early years as a wholesale car dealer. He traveled to Detroit every other week to buy cars. Later, he purchased Quality Leasing in Paducah, Kentucky, and also opened Russ Edwards car lot. He was a very successful and respected businessman. “Hoink” was a 1959 graduate of South Marshall High School and attended Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee.
“Hoink” will be dearly missed by his wife of almost 48 years, Linda (Story); his four sons, Rusty (Kim), Chad (Heather), Rodney (Kristi), and Richie (Carrie); four grandchildren, Taylor, Kaitlyn, Kinley, and Laken. He is reunited with his first wife Patricia; his three brothers, Bob, Ralph, and Wilk; and his parents, Richard and Ela Mae (Hamlet) Edwards.
There will be no celebration of life at this time, but a joint memorial “celebration” will take place upon the passing of Linda.
Russ was a member of Family Church of Christ. He enjoyed every aspect of his church: the singing, preaching, and fellowship.
Thank you “Hoink” for the wonderful life you provided your family.
Love you forever,
Linda, Rusty, Chad, Rodney, Richie, Junior and Poppy.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Marshall County Needline, 307 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is serving the family of “Hoink” Edwards.
