Rufus E. “Rip” Pugh passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023. Rip, was born Dec. 22, 1934, in Hamilton, Alabama, and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. An Anheuser-Busch wholesaler for nearly 50 years in Kentucky and Illinois, he retired from Golden Eagle Distributing, Inc. in 2008.
Rip served nine years in the Alabama National Guard and was honorably discharged as sgt. major of the 161st Medical Battalion. He was a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a member and president of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Rip was associated with Procter and Gamble for several years, with assignments in Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before moving to Cairo, Illinois, in 1964, where he began working in the beer business. In 1975, Rip moved to Paducah.
While working in Kentucky and Illinois, Rip was a member of the Rotary Club and the Elks Club and became vice president of the Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Illinois Association of Fire & Police Commissioners and became a Board member and president of the Egyptian Country Club. Later, Rip became a member and served on the board of the Country Club of Paducah. He also served as a director at Regions Bank, where he assisted as chairman of the Audit Committee. Rip was a past director and president of the Kentucky Beer Wholesaler Association and a past director of the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois. He also served on the Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler Advisory Panel, chairing the Insurance Committee.
An avid boater, Rip maintained a boat for many years at Kentucky Lake Marina. There, he served as commodore of the Kentucky Dam Lake Yacht Club and also served as vice commodore of the Kentucky Lake Power Squadron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus E. Pugh and Thelma S. Pugh of Mobile, Alabama; a sister, Virginia P. Rutland of Dallas, Texas; and a daughter, Lucinda P. Curtis of Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Beverly S. Pugh, of Paducah; two daughters, Christy P. Meisenheimer (Mark), Ashley P. Shadoan (Tom), both of Paducah; and one son, James R. “Jim” Pugh (Laurie) of Marion, Illinois; grandchildren, Hunter Meisenheimer (Christine) of Memphis, Tennessee, Blake Meisenheimer of Nashville, Tennessee, Parker, Kaki, and Libby Shadoan, of Paducah, Ripley and Molly Pugh of Marion, Illinois; and great-grandchildren, Will & Emily Meisenheimer of Memphis, Tennessee; brother, Earl Pugh (Barbara) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating, immediately followed by a visitation and gathering until 12:30 p.m. at the church. A 1 p.m. private family burial will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of services.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
To plant a tree in memory of Rufus Pugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
