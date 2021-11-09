DEXTER — Rufe “Bill” Burkeen Jr., 92, of Dexter, died at 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He retired from BF Goodrich and was a member of the Palestine United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Diane Norwood, Laura Mitchuson, Larry Burkeen, and Mikeal Burkeen; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Burkeen officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 — 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Palestine United Methodist Church, 2356 Palestine Church Road, Dexter, KY 42036 or the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.