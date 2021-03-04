NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rudell McClain Blalock, 96, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She was born in Sedalia, Kentucky, on Oct. 12, 1924, to the late Stanford and Wattye Stone McClain. Rudell was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a former member of the Paducah Garden Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and spending the summers in Cape Cod. Rudell loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Lawson, and husband, Rick, of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Dr. W. Stanford Blalock of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Katherine Jones, Matthew Braman, Jennifer Kolkema, and Annie Blalock; four great-grandchildren, Evan Jones, Nicholas Jones, Carter Jones and Kaden Kolkema; and several nieces and nephews.
Rudell was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Neal Blalock; sister, Virginia Stacey, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with The Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
