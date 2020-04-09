FULTON — Ruby Fay Young, 82, of Fulton, formerly of Murray, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Fulton Nursing & Rehab.
She is survived by a daughter, Loretta Conley; a sister, Donna Hooper; and a brother, Paul Hooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Hooper and Mozelle Ruby Worlds Hooper.
There will be no public services.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
