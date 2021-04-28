MAYFIELD — Ruby Rodgers Stokes, 99, of Mayfield, died on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calvert City.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield and a retired employee of Merit Clothing Company.
She is survived by a son, Dempsey Stokes of Murray; and a granddaughter, Melissa Macon of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stokes; four brothers; and five sisters. Her parents were Van and Minnie Menton Rodgers.
Graveside services for will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Maplewood Cemetery. Interment will follow.
No public visitation is scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
