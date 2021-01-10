GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Ruby Ringstaff Salyer of Grand Prairie, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born to the late Dewey and Lordine Ringstaff on Aug. 31, 1937.
Ruby survived her husband of 55 years, Gerald (Jerry) Salyer. She is survived by her brother, Don Ringstaff and wife Sue, Salem, Kentucky; her sister Gladys Woods, Paducah, Kentucky. Ruby has three living children, Jeff Salyer and his wife Lisa, Joel Salyer, and Gina Salyer. She also has five grandchildren, Travis Salyer, Tiffany Robbins, Sean Salyer, Riley Salyer, and Erin Salyer. In addition, she is survived by three great-grandchildren, Taylor Pruner, Logan Robbins and Jake Salyer.
Our mother grew up on her parents’ small farm in rural Smithland, Kentucky, with seven siblings. She graduated in the Class of 1954 from Livingston County High School. Ruby was a dedicated wife and loving mother. Though she worked outside the home, she always had dinner on the table and her children feeling loved. Her family commitments took her away from her beloved Kentucky and she did not get to ‘come home’ as often as she wanted. The last few visits in her later years meant the world to her.
Ruby and Jerry will be laid to rest together in Paradise Cemetery in Smithland, Kentucky. There will be a graveside observance for family and friends to be announced later. The family is anticipating the date to be a Saturday in June.
