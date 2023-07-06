Ruby “Pearl” Keeling, 87, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Ruby was born in Graves County on Sept. 29, 1935, to James and Ruby Clapp Burgess. She taught her family about unconditional love and forgiveness with her undeniable wit and wisdom. Ruby enjoyed gardening, writing poems and spending time with her family. No matter what life threw her way, she always remained positive with a great sense of humor.

Service information

Jul 7
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, July 7, 2023
3:00PM-4:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
