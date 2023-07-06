Ruby “Pearl” Keeling, 87, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Ruby was born in Graves County on Sept. 29, 1935, to James and Ruby Clapp Burgess. She taught her family about unconditional love and forgiveness with her undeniable wit and wisdom. Ruby enjoyed gardening, writing poems and spending time with her family. No matter what life threw her way, she always remained positive with a great sense of humor.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 30 years, Paul Keeling; one daughter, Tana Bloom of Paducah; five sons, Steve Neihoff (Jeannie), Randall Neihoff, Terry Neihoff (Angela), Gary Neihoff, Alfred Neihoff, all of Paducah; one step-daughter, Tina Keeling of Memphis, Tennessee; two step-sons, Ronnie Keeling (Linda) of Hayesville, North Carolina, Mike Keeling (Carol Ann) of Paducah; one sister, Jane Jones; two brothers, Jerry Burgess, Darrell Burgess; along with dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Ruby Clapp Burgess; four sisters, Martha Tyler, Virginia Davis, Faye Lee, Sarah Riley; three brothers, Leon Burgess, Donald Burgess, Thomas Burgess; one son-in-law, Mitch Bloom; and two grandchildren, Jarret Neihoff, Gerrid Neihoff.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will follow that service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
