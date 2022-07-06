Ruby Oma Wilkins, 94, of Paducah, Kentucky died July 4, 2022, at Providence Pointe in Paducah.
She was born and lived in Lowes, graduating from Lowes High School in 1945. After moving to Paducah, she started her career and married James Edward Wilkins in August of 1947. Ruby and Ed moved to Lone Oak where they raised their family and became active members of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. She retired from the Paducah City School System. Ruby’s priorities were her faith and her family and she was known for her beautiful quilts and delicious dill pickles.
Surviving are her four children, Malissa Heath of Lone Oak, Karen Von Deylen (Jerry) of Cincinnati, Ohio, David Wilkins (Tanya) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, and Suzanne Feller (Steve) of Louisville; nine grandchildren, Allison Russell (Ryan), Jeffrey Heath (Shanna), Jennifer Simon (Nick), Jonathan Von Deylen (Sarah), Dr. Macie Hurtado (Julian), Morgan Wilkins, Meagan Wilkins, Claire Feller and Alex Feller and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ed Wilkins; brother, Melvin Jones; sister, Christine Monroe and son-in-law, Wells Heath, III. Her parents were Jewel and Bertha Jones
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
