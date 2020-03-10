Ruby Nell Green, 90, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes.
Mrs. Green was of the Christian faith and worked in retail.
Mrs. Green is survived by her husband of 72 years, W.O. Green; two daughters, Marilyn D. Adam of Paducah and Cynthia Stanley and husband, Larry of Dry Fork, Virginia; three grandchildren, Nick Adam (Samantha) of Covington, Kentucky, Meredith Stacy (Mike) of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Amy Daniels (Jim) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Jasper, Anabelle, and Wren Stacy, Luke Daniels and Yuki Helvy; three sisters, Billie Doris Carden of Eclectic, Alabama, Ollie Vee Zoller of Amarillo, Texas and LaVonne Wilson of Dixon, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Faye Green of Paducah and Joyce Clayton of Amarillo, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jessie Mullins and Oleta Nickerson; four brothers, Peyton Saunders, John Saunders, Wilson Saunders, and Andrew Saunders. Her parents were, Andrew F. and Cora Florence Proffitt Saunders.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Andy Clausen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to, Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7200
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
