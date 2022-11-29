Ruby Lyles, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a spry 100 years and 297 days old.

Ruby was born on Feb. 3, 1922, to the late Nellie Anderson Gordon. Ruby worked as a clerical office worker in the engineering department of Paducah Power and was a homemaker. She loved sewing, making crafts, working puzzles and was a very competitive card player.

Service information

Nov 30
Visitation
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
10:30AM-11:30AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
