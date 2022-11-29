Ruby Lyles, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a spry 100 years and 297 days old.
Ruby was born on Feb. 3, 1922, to the late Nellie Anderson Gordon. Ruby worked as a clerical office worker in the engineering department of Paducah Power and was a homemaker. She loved sewing, making crafts, working puzzles and was a very competitive card player.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Janet Gaffeney Walker of Benton; two grandchildren, Sherry Walker Bertram (Tim) of Paducah, and Carl Walker of Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Tori Bertram of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Tanner Bertram of Nashville; niece, Carol Vannelli Renn (Rob) of Florida; and nephew, Ronald Vannelli of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jewell E. Lyles; three sisters, Treva Gordon, Ludene Mangrum, and Lucy Vannelli; and one brother, Murray Gordon; and her parents.
A public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah with Dr. Tim Bertram officiating.
To send flowers to the family of Ruby Lyles, please visit Tribute Store.
