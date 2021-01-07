BARDWELL — Ruby Josephine George passed away at Countryside Nursing Home on Jan. 5, 2021. She was born on Jan. 11, 1928, in Bardwell.
Jo Graduated from Bardwell High School and the former Andrew Jackson Business University in Nashville, Tennessee. She worked for the State Auditor in Springfield, Illinois, for many years. Jo was a longtime member of Bardwell Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir. She had a special love for all children, but especially those in her family. Jo always enjoyed entertaining kids and cooking the foods she knew they loved.
Jo is survived by a sister, Clara Mae Middleton and her husband, Lawrence; a special nephew, Bob Allen Middleton and his wife, Trina; a great-nephew, Jay Allen Middleton and his wife, Ami; two great-great-nieces, Collin Clare Middleton and Brady Jay Middleton, all of Kevil. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Elsey George, and her parents, Myatt Allen and Ruby Elizabeth Allen.
A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with Rev. Larry Buchanan officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Homes of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank the Countryside Nursing Home for the special care they gave Jo for the many years she was a resident.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Jo George to The Gideon’s International: PO Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
