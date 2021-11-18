Ruby Dean Brannon Haralambidis, 65, of Paducah died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital.
Ruby was born in Melber on Nov. 5, 1956, to William L. Brannon and Edith Carney. Her true passion and joy in life was her family. Ruby cherished any moment she spent surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was an excellent listener and problem solver, friends and family would often go to her with troubles of any kind for help and advice. Those that were able to know and love Ruby will remember her big heart and compassion for all.
Ruby is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gus Haralambidis; two daughters, Keri Haralambidis, of Paducah and Joanna Charlton (Chris), of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; one son, Matthew Haralambidis (Kayla), of Paducah; two sisters, Shirley Bogard, of Sherryville, North Carolina and Hettie Wilson (Terry), of Fancy Farm; one brother, Thomas Brannon (Rhonda), of Mayfield; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Linda Yates; and one brother, Claude Brannon.
A visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Mrs. Ruby Haralambidis to a children’s charity of your choice.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
