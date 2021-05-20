Ruby Anna Brugger Horntrop, 98, passed away on March 29, 2020, at Superior Care Home in Paducah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time of her passing, no services were held. The family invites all to attend a memorial service for Ruby at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. John’s Church on Strawberry Road in Metropolis. Jeff Bremer and Rev. Jon Cockrel will officiate. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 314, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.