Ruby Anna Brugger Horntrop, 98, passed away on March 29, 2020, at Superior Care Home in Paducah. Ruby was born on Christmas Day, 1921, in Massac County, Illinois. She graduated from Metropolis High School in 1938 and married Lloyd Horntrop on September 1, 1940. Ruby spent most of her life on the family farm and was active in her church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and making quilts, but she enjoyed her family most of all.
Ruby was predeceased by her parents, Harmon and Dora Brugger, and her husband of almost 60 years, Lloyd Horntrop. She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Horntrop Barkett (Mitch), granddaughter LaDonna Driver (Hal), grandson Chris Barkett (Andria); and great-grandchildren, Allison Van Sickle and Matthew Barkett.
A private family graveside service will be held. There will be a memorial service at a later date, at First United Methodist Church of Metropolis.
The family thanks Dr. Oliver for the many years he treated Ruby. We also appreciate the ladies who assisted Ruby in her home. In addition, we are deeply grateful to the staff of Superior Care Home, who provided outstanding care to Ruby at the end of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 314, Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
