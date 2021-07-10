GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Ruby Ringstaff-Salyer of Grand Prairie died on Jan. 5. She survived her husband, Jerry Salyer who died June 1, 2010.
Both are being laid to rest with an informal graveside memorial service. It will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Paradise Cemetery in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
Afterwards, family and friends are invited to join the family in the Paradise United Methodist Church Sanctuary to share memories of Ruby and Jerry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.