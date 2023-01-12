GILBERTSVILLE — Royce Lynn Templeton of Gilbertsville, passed away on Wednesday morning Jan. 4, 2023, in Okeechobee, Florida.

Royce was born on November 13, 1949 in Paris, Texas to Winfred and Evelyn Templeton. He was a man of faith and a member of Reidland Church, where he served as a shepherd, and loved and greeted everyone who walked thru the doors. Royce truly loved people, and his mission on earth was to share the Good News with everyone and to encourage everyone. He also taught a small group from church every week where in our studying we all grew in the faith because of Royce.

