GILBERTSVILLE — Royce Lynn Templeton of Gilbertsville, passed away on Wednesday morning Jan. 4, 2023, in Okeechobee, Florida.
Royce was born on November 13, 1949 in Paris, Texas to Winfred and Evelyn Templeton. He was a man of faith and a member of Reidland Church, where he served as a shepherd, and loved and greeted everyone who walked thru the doors. Royce truly loved people, and his mission on earth was to share the Good News with everyone and to encourage everyone. He also taught a small group from church every week where in our studying we all grew in the faith because of Royce.
He always had a story to tell or a joke and loved having fun and making people laugh. Even at work Royce made it fun and all the employees loved him. Royce had a passion for fishing especially, crappie fishing which he loved doing the most. He was blessed to live on Kentucky Lake and loved fishing on Lake Okeechobee during the winter months.
In 1989 Royce, along with Marilyn started Marshall County Battery and Golf Carts. Retail sales was easy for Royce as he was most definitely a people person. They also started West Kentucky Golf Carts in Paducah, Kentucky in 1996 and Henry County Golf Carts, Paris, Tennessee in 2018. He had a team of loyal employees working alongside him and helping to grow the business to become one of EZGO’s top 10 dealers in the United States.
In 1999 and 2000 Royce was named Marshall County Chamber of commerce Volunteer of the Year. He was so honored to receive these awards. It was particularly special to him since he loved Marshall County. He also loved the land and acquired a hobby farm that turned into a lot of hard work. Marilyn had horses and together they had big gardens where they grew blackberries, fruit trees, blueberries, and grape vineyard which kept Royce busy.
Royce is survived by his wife Marilyn of 33 years; three daughters, Angie Slokovic (Lorens) of Flagler Beach, FL, Malissa Pruitt of Gilbertsville, Kentucky and Laura Higgins (Jason) of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; one son, Scott Templeton (Wendy) of Keller, TX; one brother, Terry Templeton (Sherrie) of Grandbury, TX; 10 grandchildren, Trevor Pruitt, Alexa Neal, Danika Harris, Ryan Neal, Tricia Templeton, Macee Pruitt, Lakyn Dickerson, Ty Higgins, Mya Higgins, and Ava Higgins; four great grandchildren, Madison Pruitt, Adley Pruitt, Payson Pruitt and Alana Stacy.
Royce was preceded in death by his parents Winfred “Wimpy” and Evelyn Templeton; and his sister, Joan Heller; and his grandparents all from Texas.
To know Royce was a gift and he never met a stranger, his laugh was contagious and he touched so many lives. Royce loved traveling and vacationing. Thank you to our traveling buddies, Jerry and Sissy Wommack, Jay and Carolyn Siener, our family Richard and Malinda Colburn, and Dennis and Rhonda Beard for so many good memories over the years.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children 3311 Shaw Rd, Melber, KY 42069 or to the Hope Clinic, 1100 Olive St, Benton, KY 42025.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Reidland Church located at 5500 KY Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003. Terrell Lee and Brian Brophy will officiate and burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Reidland Church located at 5500 KY Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
