Roy Virgil Biggers Sr., 75, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Biggers was a retired from Owen’s Cleaners and Katterjohn Drug Store. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served his country Vietnam War earning two bronze service stars.
Surviving are his two children, Roy Virgil Biggers Jr., and wife Lori of Metropolis and Anna (Richard) Springer of Paducah; one brother, DeWayne (Darlene) Biggers of Trimble, Tennessee; one sister, Janet (Larry) Springer of Calvert City; four grandchildren, Justin Biggers, Randy Allcock, Emily Biggers (fiancé, Nick Walquist); and Aubrey Biggers (fiancé, Ben Travis).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Neta Biggers; parents, Elbert and Anna Biggers; and two brothers, Jr. Biggers and Robert Biggers.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Leland Hayden officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.