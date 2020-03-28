CLINTON, S.C. — Roy Vance Ramage, 82, of 104 Derby Lane passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Burna, Kentucky and was a son of the late Roy W. Ramage and Corrine Peck Ramage. He received a Bachelor of Science, Masters of Business Administration and Masters of Arts Education all at Murray State University and a Doctor of Education at the University of Kentucky. He was the Superintendent of Schools from 1981 to 1994 at West Carrollton, Ohio, and from 1994 to 2004 at Paducah, Kentucky, City Schools. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton and a veteran of the United States Army.
Dr. Ramage is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Glaysbrook Ramage; his son, Roy Vance “RV” Ramage II; his daughters, Vanessa Sue Harrington and Amy Ramage (Nelson) Jones; his grandchildren, Riley Harrington and Emma Harrington; brothers, Don Ramage, James Ramage and Tommy Ramage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org/about or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Due to the restrictions and government limits on the size of gatherings, the family will hold a memorial service in early June. Gray Funeral Home will announce the service details a week prior to the service date. Please send us a condolence online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
