WICKLIFFE — Roy Smith Owens, 92, of Wickliffe, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Life Care Center in La Center.
He attended North Ballard Baptist Church and retired from the USDA Soil Conservation Services as a technician.
He is survived by his daughter, Garyena Belcher of Wickliffe; two sons, Monte A. Owens and wife, Angela of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jerry Owens of Millersville, Maryland; one brother, I.J. Owens (June) of Bellflower, California; four grandchildren, Trevor, India, Julia and Sydney Owens; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Dennis Owens; one sister and three brothers. His parents were Isaac and Inez Dodson Owens.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Dee Hazlewood officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
