METROPOLIS, Ill. — Roy Lee Yates, 71, of Metropolis passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Roy was retired from USEC as a maintenance mechanic and a member of First Baptist Church Metropolis. Every morning he would read his Bible and pray for his family. He enjoyed working on tractors, cars, or anything with a motor. He also loved boating and helping people out.
Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Sandra Yates of Metropolis; three daughters, Laura (Danny) Montgomery of Benton, Kentucky Tina (Brian) Blaine of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, Renee (Greg) Hines of Paducah, Kentucky; six siblings, Donna (Gary) Beavers, Louis (Bert) Yates, Dale (Stacey) Yates, Peggy (Ted) Holder, Sandy (Ron) Moats; six grandchildren, Brandon (Mikayla) Hines, Austin (Jacie) Hines, Dalton (Nicki) Yates, Kennedy (Jake) Wolfe, Courtney Hines, Maci Fisher; four great-grandchildren, Maverik, Emmitt, Shelby, Owen; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Yates; two sisters, Faye Piland, Carol Diercks; and one brother, Garold Yates.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Todd Sumner officiating. Burial will follow. Friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: First Baptist Church Building Fund, 307 Massac Creek Rd. Metropolis, IL 62960.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
