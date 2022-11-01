BURNA — Roy Eugene Givens III, 55, of Burna, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Roy was a devoted Christian who liked cars, motorcycles, and classic rock music. He had a love for his family and was an amazing chef. He was a member of Pinckneyville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Laura Givens; sons, Roy Givens IV (Rachael Silber) of Canon City, Colorado, Collin Brown of Belknap, Illinois, Kyle Quigley of Burna; daughter Jessica Buchanan (Kris) of Fredonia; sisters, Debbie Ryburn (Roger) of Decatur, Illinois, Cherrie Baker of Bloomington, Illinois, Donna Baird (Allen) of Paducah, Pam Novel (Steve) of Normal, Illinois, Milly Suits (Doyce) and Sally Shuecraft of Salem; brother Billy Givens (Tammy) of Lola; four grandchildren, Natalee Buchanan, Connor Buchanan, Kennedy Buchanan, and Cadie Buchanan; several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Jr, and Arla Givens; brother, Buddy Wagoner; and sister, Bobbie Jacobs; nephews, Joshua Baird and Jason Crutcher.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Tim Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow in Pinckneyville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
To send flowers to the family of Roy Givens III, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.