BURNA — Roy Eugene Givens III, 55, of Burna, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.

Roy was a devoted Christian who liked cars, motorcycles, and classic rock music. He had a love for his family and was an amazing chef. He was a member of Pinckneyville Baptist Church.

Service information

Nov 1
Visitation
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
Nov 2
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
10:00AM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
212 East Main Street
Salem, KY 42078
