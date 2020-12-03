Roy E. Jennings, 96, of Paducah passed away at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Jennings was a Chemist for Penwalt Chemical Plant, a veteran of the Navy during WWII, member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #835 of Gilbertsville.
He is survived by three sons, Richard Siegel of Clarksville, Tennessee, Norman Siegel of Vero Beach, Florida, Bruce Jennings of Gainesville, Florida; five granddaughters, five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Jennings; parents, John Jennings and Cora (Evans) Jennings; son, Barry Jennings; one brother, J.C. Jennings; one sister, Clara Harper.
A private family burial will be held at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Memorial services to be planned and held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Grand Rivers Baptist Church, 1699 J H O’Bryan Avenue, Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
