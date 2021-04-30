Roy Donald (Don) Wallace, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Mr. Wallace was a self-employed home builder in the area for many years before serving as building and electrical inspector for McCracken County from 1980 until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church and Woodmen Life. He was a graduate of Reidland High School and Paducah Junior College, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. He enjoyed drawing house blueprints, traveling, and working in his yard and on his house.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce (Spees) Wallace; their son, Jerry Don (Lori) Wallace of Richmond, KY; two grandchildren, Cody (Virginia) Wallace of Waco, KY, and Siena Wallace of Richmond, KY; two sisters, Judy Dyer of Blairsville, GA, and Nancy Jones of Calvert City; five brothers, Edwin (Colleen) Wallace of Reidland, Danny Joe (Jeanette) Wallace of Symsonia, Larry (Linda) Wallace of Reidland, Preston (Kathleen) Wallace of Atlanta, GA, and John Wallace of Symsonia; several nieces and nephews; and four sisters-in-law, Willobee Wallace of Symsonia, Marlene Wallace of Lone Oak, Janet Wallace of Symsonia and Pat Wallace of Lone Oak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Kendrick Wallace, Sr. and Nola V. (Willie) Wallace; three sisters, Louise Sullivan, Mary Elizabeth Moyers, and Martha Sue Suggs; and four brothers, James Kendrick Wallace Jr., Edward Wallace, David Wallace, and Clifton Wallace.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
The family thanks Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for its care and kindness during Mr. Wallace’s long stay at the facility.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church Building Fund, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
