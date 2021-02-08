Roy “Doc” Holladay, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Growing up in Bruceton, Tennessee, Doc moved to Paducah in 1967 to work at Union Carbide. He quickly made friends and brought his bride to set up a life in his new city. After just a couple of years, he joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country in Las Vegas, Nevada, and primarily in Germany. He was quickly promoted to a maintenance trainer and led in the upkeep of aircraft during the Vietnam Era.
His love of the outdoors and living a simple life is apparent to all who knew him. Lake Barkley was his heaven on earth and passing along his passion for fishing, camping, and hunting to kids and anyone else who would listen was a favorite way to spend his time. He was a fishing guide for hire and amateur crappie tournament winner several times over, but nothing compared to teaching his daughter, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends to fish.
His grandkids were, by far, the light of his life. He didn’t waste a minute showing his love for them in big and small ways. He spent many hours doting on them and if you ran into him at Little Castle, church or wherever he stopped in to chat, you probably got a story or shown a picture. He loved them more than words can say.
He made many friends at USEC before retiring as a master electrician and a member of the Local #550 United States Steelworkers Union. He was known for standing up for what he believed in and giving his best in all that he did at work and everywhere else. At his second home, Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, he was a leader and a humble servant. Deacon, bus driver, maintenance man, greeter, self-proclaimed master popcorn maker, you name it, he did it.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Mae Holt Holladay; his daughter, Heather Holladay Gates and husband, Jim, of Louisville; two grandchildren, Alissa “Ali” Holladay Gates and Colin James Gates; and granddog Rudy who he claimed to not like, but was caught loving on him time after time. He so loved his “adopted daughters,” Holly Earhart of Paducah and Jana Koch Killifer of Louisville, and his nephews, his “adopted sons,” Lute Foster of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Andrew Foster of Collierville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. Holladay and Imogene Robertson Holladay; one brother, Dwayne Holladay and wife Patricia Holladay; a beloved aunt, Gertie Bennett and several other family members and close friends. They are rejoicing in welcoming him home.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with private services to be held later and burial to be at the Crossroads Cemetery in Parsons, Tennessee.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Twelve Oaks Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund (2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001) or Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 337 Little Soldiers/Holiday House at PO Box 191, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.