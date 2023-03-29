SEBRING, Fla. — Roy Bowden Copeland Sr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 9. 1942, in Allen Park, Michigan, to Noble Bowden and Alice (Slayden) Copeland. Roy was a business owner in the manufacturing industry, was of Christian faith and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a resident of Sebring, since 1979 having come from Paducah, Kentucky. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a ham radio enthusiast. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great storyteller with a larger than life personality. He loved family gatherings and was very proud of the close knit family he and his wife Sandy built together.
Roy is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Roy Bowden Copeland Jr. (Pam) of Clermont, Florida, Steve Copeland (Leslie) of North Port, Florida, Warren Copeland (Jennifer) of Lake Placid, Florida, Lacey Copeland (Wendi) of Sebring, Florida. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Slade Copeland (Sydney), Amanda Copeland, Joshua Copeland, John Carter Copeland, Ciara Copeland, Mimi Copeland, Jackson Copeland, and Luke Allison; two great grandchildren, Slayden Copeland and Emmett Copeland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.