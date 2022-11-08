MURRAY — Roy B. Davis, Jr., 83, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
Born in Junction City, Roy was the second child of Roy B. Davis, Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, New York, for his master’s degree in Art Education.
Davis is survived by his wife, Constance Alexander; and sons, Andrew John Davis in Berkeley, California, and Noah, in Carbondale, Colorado. Grandchildren in California are Ollie Marie and Peter Helm Davis; in Colorado, Petunia Rose and Dewey B. Davis.
Roy taught art in Ohio and New Jersey and served as deputy director at the Montclair Art Museum before returning to Kentucky as director of university art galleries at Murray State University.
For the last 25 years until he retired in 2018, Roy founded and operated Bert & Bud’s Vintage Coffins, a unique custom coffin and urn business known for its clever slogans — “Don’t be caught dead without one” and “We put the fun back in funerals.”
With his quick sense of humor, Roy made everyday life a work of art. He and Connie hosted annual Christmas parties where guests toasted to his unique Christmas trees, including a tree in a wood chipper, one made of pork chops and many more. He recently had a retrospective show of half-sized coffin sculptures representing the lives and often tragic deaths of his own extended family. Roy will be remembered and cherished as a kind, creative, and charming father, husband and friend who valued ideas and the people who created them.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
